Kenya among signatories to China’s push for global vaccine equity

Kenya is among 74 countries that have rallied behind China’s push for global solidarity and equity in covid-19 vaccine distribution.

In a petition launched by Beijing at the United Nations, the signatories expressed concern that the program on vaccine rollout has been widely uneven and unfair. They noted that many countries particularly in the developing world still lack adequate access to available vaccines.

“We are worried by the disturbing trend of vaccine nationalism and stockpiling of vaccine doses beyond need. In that regard, we welcome WHO’s call to prioritize vaccinating the people most at risk around the world who are yet to receive their first dose.” They said in a joint communiqué read on their behalf by Ambassador Zhang Jun, Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations

While making a case for the promotion of the right to life and the right to health for all, they said vaccine-producing countries must henceforth translate their commitment into actions and ensure timely delivery of vaccine support to the countries in dire need.

“We reaffirm the spirit of solidarity and multilateral cooperation and urge states to reject vaccine nationalism and avoid stockpiling, lift export restrictions on relevant vaccines and raw materials and ensure cross-border flows of vaccines.” They said

In the petition, Kenya and the whole East African Community is united in the campaign with Tanzania and Uganda signing up to China’s latest initiative.

On numerous occasions, President Uhuru Kenyatta has raised concern over the COVID-19 situation in Africa noting that it has been exacerbated by hoarding of vaccine stockpiles by some wealthy nations.

“We know there are some countries that have vaccinated well over 40% to 50% of their adult population. On top of that, they have surpluses but are still not ready to share them with the rest of the world. That is the height, like I said, of nationalism, that really has been felt and this is something that we are fighting and we are going to fight day and night until we ensure that there is equity.” He said

China says the motivation behind its push emanates from the fact that the pandemic has brought severe impact across all spheres of human society, including on health and loss of life, the exacerbation of poverty and hunger, disruption of economies, trade, societies and environments, and the enjoyment of human rights.

“We are worried that the pandemic has a disproportionately heavy impact on women, older persons, youth, children, migrants, and children with disabilities, especially those in vulnerable situations.” Ambassador Zhang told the UN.

He noted that the pandemic knows no borders and that the only solution lies in global solidarity, unity, and multilateral cooperation.

“We call on all states and stakeholders to strengthen solidarity and international cooperation to contain, mitigate and overcome the pandemic and its consequences, ensure protection for those most affected including women, children, youth older persons and persons with disabilities, and take measures to counter misinformation, disinformation, stigmatization, racism, and xenophobia related to the pandemic,” Zhang remarked

China has been vigorously engaged in cooperation with developing economies, especially those in Africa, in such ways as delivering COVID-19 vaccines and providing other anti-pandemic aid, to help these nations get through the global crisis.

The East Asian country promised to do its part with Chinese President Xi Jinping recently announcing that his administration will donate 100 million vaccine doses to developing countries by end of 2021.

Xi says it is crucial to step up joint efforts and leave no one behind, even as he argued that covid-19 vaccines must be treated purely as a public good.