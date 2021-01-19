Kenya among top twenty high Cervical Cancer burdened countries

Kenya is among the top twenty high Cervical Cancer burdened Countries globally with an estimated 5,236 new cases recorded last year where 3,211 succumbed to the disease.

However, the number of eligible women and young girls who have been screened is as low as 16 percent.

Speaking during the launch of the National Cervical Cancer Awareness Week in Nanyuki, Medical Services Preventive and Promotive Health Director Dr. Pacifica Onyancha said that cervical cancer is one of the most preventable forms of cancer and no one should die of it.

Dr. Onyancha who represented Health Cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe noted that cervical cancer is treatable and can be prevented through the HPV Vaccine, available free of charge in Kenya for the 10-year-old-girls.

In addition, routine cervical cancer screening for women can help prevent its degeneration to acute stages that are beyond treatment.

The health director said there is a need to take action to prevent the spread and death emanating from cancer to reach 50 percent by the year 2030.

She noted that the HPV Vaccines being administered to the young girls in the country is not a form of family Planning but a step by the government and other stakeholders in the health sector to prevent this killer disease.