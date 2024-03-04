Kenya and Botswana to forge new partnership in livestock development

Kenya and Botswana have announced a partnership focusing on livestock development in a significant move meant to bolster the agricultural sector.

The announcement was made by Botswana’s president Dr. Mokgweetsi Masisi during a visit to the Kenya Animal Genetic Resources Centre (KAGRC) headquarters.

Masisi toured the KAGRC laboratories for demonstrations on semen production, preservation, and processing. He also observed local breeds, underscoring the importance of genetic diversity in livestock development.

During the visit, Masisi said Botswana and Kenya can enhance cooperation in the agricultural sector, particularly in animal husbandry, dairy, and beef production.

The partnership will concentrate on breed improvement, animal husbandry services, feed and fodder and animal disease management.

Speaking during the visit, Livestock Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke said the government remains committed to boost livestock farming in Kenya through creating an enabling environment for livestock production, which will lead to higher income for farmers.

President Masisi was accompanied by Dr. Lemogang Kwape, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Machana Shamukuni, Minister of Justice, as well as Senior Government Officials from Botswana. Representatives from the Ministry of Co-operatives & Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises were also present.