Kenya-China Commit to respect territorial and sovereignty of nations

Kenya and China have committed to respect the territorial and sovereignty of nations.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who is also the Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary, met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and discussed multilateral mission to Haiti, as mandated by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) RES. 2699(2023).

They unanimously agreed to uphold the universal values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom, and oppose interference in the internal affairs of other countries under the banner of ‘democracy and human rights’.

“It was agreed that China will continue to support the mission as well as other peace building initiatives in Africa, where Kenya is playing a leading role,” Mudavadi said in a statement.

He also said Kenya reaffirms that there is but one China in the world and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory.

Similarly, he said that government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and the One-China Principle is a universally recognized basic norm governing international relations and a prevailing international consensus.

Mudavadi, at the invitation of Wang Yi, undertook an official visit to Beijing from January 24 to 26.

He was accompanied by senior Government officials including Principal Secretary for Parliamentary Affairs, Aurelia Rono and Kenya’s Ambassador to China, Amb Willy Bett.

Mudavadi said that he held a fruitful meeting with his counterpart at Diaoyutai State guesthouse in Beijing.

He also said discussions centered on bilateral and multilateral Issues of mutual interest, the achievements of the bilateral ties within the framework of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kenya and China 60 years ago.

At the same time, the two Ministers discussed the Long-term Joint Vision of Kenya-China strategic partnership in the next cycle of 60 years.

“It was agreed that joint vision be anchored on Building an even closer Kenya-China community with a shared future in the new era as well as pillars for the Implementation of the vision,” he said.

The CS also stated that they agreed on institutionalization of the joint vision into their respective foreign policies and the establishment of joint technical teams to work on details of the pillars of the vision and its implementation plan and framework.

Mudavadi commended China for the invaluable support toward the realization of Kenya’s national development priorities, especially in roads and rail transport as well as green energy infrastructure and ICT.

The Ministers have also agreed to maintain high-level exchange of visits and contacts and regular Joint Technical meetings for the implementation of the joint vision on building an even closer China-Kenya community with a shared future in the new era.