Kenya and Egypt to harmonize utilization of shared natural resources

Written By: PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta met Egyptian Minister for Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry at State House on Monday, who delivered a special message from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The Head of State and the Special Envoy discussed several subjects of mutual interest to Kenya and Egypt among them the harmonious utilization of shared natural resources for the benefit of all regional states.

The Egyptian Special Envoy expressed his country’s confidence in Kenya’s ability to mediate disputes between African Union member states in her capacity as the chair of the AU Peace and Security Council (AUPSC).

Also Read  241 test positive for COVID-19 in the last 24hrs as positivity rate drops to 9.6pc

More to follow.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR