Kenya and Egypt to harmonize utilization of shared natural resources

President Uhuru Kenyatta met Egyptian Minister for Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry at State House on Monday, who delivered a special message from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The Head of State and the Special Envoy discussed several subjects of mutual interest to Kenya and Egypt among them the harmonious utilization of shared natural resources for the benefit of all regional states.

The Egyptian Special Envoy expressed his country’s confidence in Kenya’s ability to mediate disputes between African Union member states in her capacity as the chair of the AU Peace and Security Council (AUPSC).

