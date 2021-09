The Ministry of Environment is embracing technology to help in policing the country’s dwindling forest resource. As a start the ministry has roped in Timbeter application by an Estonian start-up that will be able to monitor logging and help in sustainable forest management. Visiting Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, in the company of Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko, Saturday toured the Kenya Forest Services headquarters in Karura forest where the technology has been deployed.