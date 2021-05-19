Kenya and Ethiopia vow to end violent conflict at the border

Security agencies from Kenya and Ethiopia have held a meeting in Banissa Mandera Kenya to calm warring clans from the two Countries.

This after fresh inter clan clashes erupted in Kenya -Ethiopia border point. The meeting was also meant to discuss and come up with long-term solutions to ease the security crisis in the area.

The clan fighting in Banissa started in Ethiopia before the violence spilled over to Kenya earlier this month. 12 people have already lost their lives while several others are nursing seriously injures.

Tension remains high in the area as rival communities compete for pasture or water.

While meeting in Banissa, representatives of the two governments agreed that security would be enhanced along the common border and within respective areas of authority.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Mandera Governor Ali Roba who was also leading the peace meeting said these recommendations will help foster peace and inter community peace building.

The Governor said the extensive engagement between representatives from Kenya and Ethiopia has come up with a number of recommendations.

The Countries have agreed to share intelligence information to avert more attacks even as they vowed to arrest the killers as soon as possible.

All leaders who attended the meeting agreed to organize regular and structured meetings to promote cohesion and inter-community peace across the common border.

Banissa sub-county Deputy Commissioner Peter lotulia said the engagement wouldn’t have come at a better time saying he is optimistic that it will yield fruits.

He added that peace engagement and consultation meetings between the warring communities will be held regularly to foster good co-existence.