Kenya and French City of Miramas announce sports  partnership

Kenya and the French City of Miramas have announced partnership that will see the enhancement of athletics training and expansion of sports development initiatives.

Miramas , a southern city in France hosted team Kenya’s training camp ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in August.

Through the ministry of Sports the Kenyan government moved to strengthen its collaboration with City of Miramas in building the capacity of athletics coaches in the country.

Under the programme dubbed “House of Coaches” Kenyan coaches will travel to France next years where the integration of sports science in their coaching is set to feature during their training.

The programme will also lay emphasis on early talent identification prioritizing support for junior-level coaches, and a commitment to gender equality.

France reiterated their commitment to support the project that is set to shore up the skill level of Kenyan coaches.

“We are honored to support the House of Coaches project and share our expertise in sports science. Together, we can strengthen Kenya’s coaching standards and unlock new athletic potential’’, remarked French ambassador to Kenya Arnaud Suquet.

Frédéric Vigouroux, Mayor and Metropolitan Deputy of the City of Miramas, expressed his dedication to the project, underscoring the city’s ongoing commitment to supporting Kenyan athletics. “We believe this partnership will empower Kenyan coaches and advance both our communities by sharing knowledge and resources,” said Mayor Vigouroux.

Team Kenya held a two week training camp in Miramas in readiness for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. “Hosting Kenyan athletes at a pre-Olympic camp, the city provided facilities and a welcoming atmosphere that contributed to Kenya’s successful performance, achieving 17th place globally and first in Africa on the medals table. The story of our Olympic journey is incomplete without Miramas,” noted Eng. Peter Tum who read the speech on behalf of Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.