Kenya and Guinea Bissau agree to deepen bilateral ties

Kenya and Guinea Bissau have agreed to work more closely to deepen their bilateral ties.

Speaking Tuesday at a meeting at State House, Mombasa, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Guinea Bissau President-Elect Umaro Cissoko Embalo said the two countries will enhance their cooperation for the benefit of the citizens of the two nations.

The leaders singled out exchange of students and teachers, collaboration in technical training, trade and security as some of the key areas of focus in bolstering cooperation between Kenya and Guinea Bissau.

President Kenyatta congratulated the President-Elect for his recent win and urged him to bring the people of Guinea Bissau together, saying unity is critical for national development.

The two leaders also resolved to work together and play an active role in bridging the gap between East and West Africa through enhanced people-to-people interactions so as to boost continental integration efforts.

The visiting Guinea Bissau President-Elect thanked President Kenyatta for his leading role in the integration of Africa as well as in efforts to ensure sustainable peace and stability on the continent.

The West African leader recalled the strong historical ties between Kenya and Guinea Bissau that date back to pre-colonial times saying there was room for the two countries to consolidate and expand their areas of cooperation.

At the meeting attended by Sports CS Amina Mohamed, the Guinea Bissau President-Elect invited President Kenyatta to attend his inauguration as the Chief Guest.

The President accepted the invitation and wished Mr Embalo and the people of Guinea Bissau success.