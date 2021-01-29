Kenya and Iran to make joint initiatives in science and technology

Kenya in partnership with the Iranian government is set to make joint initiatives in science, technology and innovation landscape that will benefit the two countries mutual interests.

The joint initiative will mainly focus on nanoscience and nanotechnology.

Chief Administrative Secretary for Education Mumina Bonaya met the Vice-President for Science and Technology, Dr. Sorena Sattari at Jogoo House Ministry of Education headquarters where they discussed areas for collaboration between the two countries.

In attendance included the Principal Secretary for University Education and Research, Amb. Simon Nabukwesi, Iranian Ambassador to Kenya Jafar Barmaki, Director General of the National Commission for Science, Technology & Innovation (NACOSTI), Prof. Walter O. Oyawa, the Director for Higher Education, Mr. Mogaka Ogutu among other senior Education Officials.

Possible areas for collaboration and partnership between Kenya and Iran in area of Science, Technology and Innovation they discussed included harnessing and promoting opportunities in nanotechnology and Hi-Technologies in Science, Technology and Innovation programmes, including support for post-graduate programmes, and Training of Trainers programmes and the creation of Innovation and Technology hubs and parks among others.