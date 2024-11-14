Kenya-Italy forge 5.5B Euro partnership to boost climate goals under Mattei Plan

Kenya and Italy have entered into a framework of cooperation that will see the nation benefit from the 5.5 billion Euro Mattei Plan.

Together with Italian Government’s Director for International Development Cooperation Paolo Lombardo we signed a framework of cooperation on the margins of the ongoing COP29_AZ in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Mattei Plan is the new partnership framework for Italy and African countries that will see funds disbursed to projects as grants, credits or guarantees.

The Plan will support the achievement of Kenya’s ambitious climate goals that include reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and building community resilience to climate change.