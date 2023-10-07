Kenya and Korea agree to foster parliamentary relations

Kenya and Korea have maintained a longstanding and friendly bilateral relationship, evident from the visit of the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea a decade ago.

Over the years, the Parliament of Kenya has actively engaged in various collaborative initiatives with the Korean Parliament, leading to the establishment of the Kenya-Korea Parliamentary Friendship Group.

The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Gladys Boss today at Parliament building received the Speaker of the National Assembly of Korea on behalf of Speaker Moses Wetang’ula.

Gladys Boss emphasized gratitude expressed for Korea’s instrumental role in driving progressive development.

She said that she was pleased that the two countries had maintained a close collaboration at the multilateral level, including within the United Nations and other international organizations.

“I am pleased by the central role that parliaments worldwide play in shaping their countries’ development agendas by prioritizing key legislations aimed at bringing about positive change, this should be encouraged,” she said.

She highlighted the existing parliamentary friendship group between the two nations, calling for the visit to serve as a catalyst for initiating exchange programs that would mutually benefit both countries.

“I would like to acknowledge the various development and humanitarian programs run by both countries, including a scouting initiative involving members from both Houses of Parliament, actively engaged in community programs that have a meaningful impact on society,” she said.

In response, Speaker of the National Assembly of Korea, Hon. Kim Jin-Pyo, expressed his appreciation for the warm reception, considering the visit unique and momentous.

He affirmed Africa’s great potential for self-reliance due to its abundant natural resources and human capital for economic growth.

“Africa is rising to become a global center, and the continent needs to realize its potential. Our two countries share cordial relations, which can be further strengthened through parliamentary collaboration,” stated Speaker Hon. Kim Jin-Pyo.

Speaker Hon. Kim Jin-Pyo is currently on a duty tour in Kenya to attend the ongoing conference on Korea-Kenya Partnerships (KOAFP) in Nairobi.

“I would like to extend an invitation for Kenya to participate in the upcoming Korea-Africa Summit scheduled for June 2024, providing an excellent platform for Kenya to showcase its potential in trade, manufacturing, agriculture, and other sectors to the global market,” he said.

Both leaders agreed to enhance collaborations in trade and investment, education through scholarships, student exchange programs, and technical exchange programs in areas like science to facilitate research aimed at mitigating the global menace of climate change.

The meeting was attended by Hon. Farah Maalim, Hon. Peter Kaluma, Hon. Wilberforce Oundo, and Hon. Sabina Chege.