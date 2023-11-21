Kenya and Oman pledge to deepen trade relations

Kenya and the Sultanate of Oman have pledged to enhance co-operation and strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries in areas of labour ,Tourism, Trade and Investment.

Speaking during the 53rd National day of the Sultanate of Oman, the Cabinet Secretary of Labour and Social Protection Florence Bore and the Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in Kenya Charge d Affairs Mohammed Al Amri said the two countries are keen on expanding the engagements of the two countries for mutual benefit.

Al Amri lauded the collaboration and relationship between Kenya and Oman in areas of labour , trade, and tourism.

He noted Oman country is keen on developing and enhancing historical ties with Kenya to the highest levels.

CS Bore affirmed Kenya’s commitment to enhance ties with the Sultanate of Oman and look forward to concluding engagements on pending areas of cooperation.

“In order for our two countries to unlock trade and investment potential that remains untapped, there is need for our two governments to create an environment where people especially the business community interact freely and more easily,” said Bore.

Kenya and Oman have a long history of cooperation at many levels with the two countries enjoying friendly and deeply entrenched cultural relations.