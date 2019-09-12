Kenya and SA develop framework on teaching Kiswahili

Kenyan Ministry of Education officials and their South African counterparts are developing a framework to introduce the teaching of Kiswahili in South African Educational system.

The framework also provides exchanges on other important issues on improvement of quality of basic education the two countries give its citizens

The framework is based on Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that the two governments signed to facilitate technical exchanges on Education between Kenya and South Africa.

Last May, the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Prof. George Magoha signed the MoU on behalf of Kenya Government while South Africa Minister Basic Education Mrs. Angelina Matsie Motshekga, signed on behalf of the government of South Africa.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The discussions on the development of the implementation frame work of the MoU was led the Director General for Basic Education, Mr. Elyas Abdi on behalf of Kenyan while South African delegation was led by the Director General for Basic Education, Mr. H.M. Mweli.

Study visits, workshops and exchange of information will form the basis of technical exchanges between the two countries.

Some of the areas that that will form the basis of collaboration will be the digital learning Programme, Quality Assurance and Assessment, Education Information Management System (EMIS), and Special and Inclusive Education among others.

When signing the MOU last May, South Africa Minister Basic Education, Angelina Matsie Motshekga said that that about 40 percent of learners in South African learners speak Kiswahili.

She noted that the MoU will make it possible for learners in South African to take up Kiswahili as an optional language besides French and Portuguese languages.