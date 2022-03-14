Kenya and Saudi Arabia sign MoU to deepen trade ties

Kenya and Saudi Arabia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in a bid to improve the balance of trade between the two countries.

In the historic signing that was witnessed between Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) and Federations Council of Saudi Chambers (FCSC), Saudia Arabia will employ 100,000 Kenyans.

The MoU was executed by the Chamber President Mr. Richard Ngatia and FCSC Secretary General Mr. Hussain Alabdulkader during the Saudi Arabia – Kenya Business Forum at the Council of Saudi Chambers.

The MoU will ensure that both Chambers will take positive action to facilitate trade information, services and opportunities.

The one -day business forum convened of government officials ,business leaders, industry regulators and business associations to engage in bilateral trade conversations under the theme, ‘Enhancing Trade and Investment Potential between Kenya and Saudi Arabia.’

