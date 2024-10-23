Kenya and Somalia welcome new AU mission (AUSSOM)

Kenya and Somalia have welcomed the establishment of the new African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

President William Ruto and his Somalia counterpart Hassan Sheikh said AUSSOM will build on the achievements of its predecessor, African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

The two leaders emphasised the need for a smooth transition of security responsibilities from ATMIS to AUSSOM, which is scheduled to commence on January 1, next year.

They stressed that AUSSOM must be adequately financed, noting the need to explore all funding options.

Presidents Ruto and Sheikh made the remarks in a joint communique issued at the State House, Nairobi, during President Sheikh’s visit to Kenya on Tuesday.

President Sheikh commended President Ruto for his efforts to support State building in Somalia and his role in the restoration of peace, security and stability in the Horn of Africa country.

“I acknowledge the significant role of the Kenya Defence Forces in the fight against terrorism alongside Somali Security Forces and other ATMIS troop-contributing countries,” he said.

The two leaders highlighted the critical need to support the implementation of the Somali Security Development Plan for the Somali Security Forces (SSF).

They called on the international community to assist in building these capabilities and ensure a smooth transition to AUSSOM.

President Ruto assured his Somali counterpart that Kenya stands in solidarity with Somalia and will continue to offer all the support necessary.

The two Presidents acknowledged the cooperation under the Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) framework, which seeks to bolster relations between the two countries.

They recalled the outcomes of the 3rd JCC meeting between Kenya and Somalia last May in Nairobi and noted that the 4th session will be held in Somalia next year.

Presidents Ruto and Sheikh reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between their two countries in trade and investment.

They recognised the opportunity for the two nations to use their comparative advantages to establish a mutually beneficial bilateral trading system.

Citing the vast opportunities in business for the private sector of the two countries, the leaders committed to resolving all barriers to trade by opening markets and facilitating the movement of goods and services.

They directed their Trade ministers to explore ways of enhancing trade between and encouraged the private sector to take advantage of the pro-business policies adopted by both governments.

At the same time, President Ruto congratulated President Sheikh on the Federal Republic of Somalia’s election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2025-2026.

He noted that Somalia is poised to play a key role in shaping international discourse in peace and security during a critical time of global governance reforms.

The two Presidents discussed the security situation in Somalia and the region, underscoring the need to maintain peace and stability in the Horn of Africa and the continent. They also called for respect of the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty and non-interference.