Kenya and South Africa agree to strengthen bilateral ties

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa have agreed to continue working closely to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

This comes after President Uhuru Kenyatta paid a State Visit to the Republic of South Africa from 22nd -24th November, 2021.

The main purpose of the visit was to take stock of the current state of bilateral relations between the two countries whilst also providing an opportunity to explore other areas of mutual interest and benefit for the peoples of South Africa and Kenya.

The two Leaders reaffirmed the strategic importance of bilateral relations between the two countries and reiterated their commitment to elevate the nature of the relationship through the conclusion of a Strategic Partnership Agreement.

During the high level meeting, the Heads of presided over the signing of Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding in the fields of: Diplomatic Consultations; Diplomatic Training; Tourism; Migration Matters; Return of Nationals Refused Entry and Illegal Entrants; Health; Transport Related Matters; Government Printing Works; and Bilateral Air Services.

The two leaders directed the respective Ministers to ensure implementation of Agreements and MoUs executed, and decisions taken.

On trade and investment, both leaders agreed that as partners and strong advocates of Pan-Africanism and intra-Africa trade, South Africa and Kenya ought to set the example by increasing both the volume and composition of bilateral trade as well as invest more in each other’s economies.

On Housing and Human Settlements, the two Presidents noted the transformative role the sector plays in creating a decent quality of life and achieving South African National Development Plan and Kenya’s Big Four Agenda.

They acknowledged that technical exchanges between the two countries are at an advanced stage and were encouraged by the intention to formalize the cooperation through an Agreement. Upon conclusion, the Agreement will promote conducive frameworks for the development of affordable housing, human settlements, and urban development.

At the continental level, the two Leaders discussed the latest political developments affecting the African Continent and the situation in their respective regions: Southern Africa and East Africa.

They expressed concern over the unfolding events in Ethiopia and the Sudan.

The Presidents regretted the misery and suffering of the people of these two countries and the negative impact of the internal conflict and instability in the region and on the Continent.

The two Presidents further rejected and condemned any attempt at unconstitutional changes of government on the Continent.

South Africa and Kenya have joined the Africa Union, the United Nations, the EU and other international organizations and countries, in condemning the actions which would further precipitate instability and derail the Sudanese Transitional process.

President Ramaphosa re-assured President Kenyatta of South Africa’s continued support during Kenya’s tenure as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for 2021 – 2022.