Kenya and UK COVID-19 emergency response team hold first meeting

Kenya and the UK Joint Emergency Response Committee on COVID-19 on Thursday held its first meeting.

The committee was set up by Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Raychelle Omamo and UK Foreign Secretary Rt Hon Dominic Raab to explore ways to resolve ongoing travel restrictions between the two countries.

According to a statement, the committee was co-chaired by Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Amb. Macharia Kamau, and Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office Africa Director Irfan Siddiq and in the presence of scientific experts from both sides, the committee discussed the science and health-related issues that led to the current restrictions.

The statement also noted that the committee agreed on the importance of the bilateral relationship and of resolving the negative effects of the restrictions, particularly movement of people and goods.

“The Committee agreed to form technical groups to address the issues and report back to the main Committee in the next few days.” Said the statement

The meeting was attended by PS Susan Mochache of Health and PS Solomon Kitungu of transport and Secretary for Trade Dr. Linyiru Bruno.

Earlier this month, Kenya, Pakistan, Philippines and Bangladesh had been added to England’s travel ban list amid concerns about the spread of new COVID-19 variants.