Kenya and United States pledge to revamp Bilateral Strategic Dialogue

Kenya and the United States have underscored the value of revamping the Bilateral Strategic Dialogue that was postponed last year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A virtual meeting, between Foreign affairs principal secretary Amb. Macharia Kamau and senior Policy Advisor to United States’ Secretary of State Dr. Derek H. Chollet, agreed on the need to bring back on track the mechanism which is scheduled to recommence in the first half of 2021.

The Bilateral Strategic Dialogue is a structured mechanism agreed upon by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former US President Donald Trump during President Kenyatta’s State visit to Washington DC in August 2018.

The Bilateral Strategic Dialogue seeks to grow trade and investment ties, enhance security and defence cooperation, promote good governance and multilateral cooperation between Kenya and the United States of America.

Scheduled to be held biannually, the BSD will review progress in the implementation of agreed areas of cooperation, explore new areas of engagement and modalities for strengthening the growing diverse bilateral relations between Kenya and the USA

The meeting between Amb. Kamau and Dr. Chollet focused on matters of mutual interest between Kenya and the United States.

Specifically, the Principal Secretary and the Senior Policy Advisor discussed matters of sustaining economic development in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as security concerns that continue to pose a serious challenge to Kenya and to her neighbours.

Similarly, the meeting also addressed the perennial imperative of building and entrenching greater and deeper democracy within Kenya and in the wider East and Horn of Africa regions.

Given Kenya’s concurrent membership in United Nations Security Council, as well as in the African Union’s Peace and Security Council, Kamau and Chollet discussed and agreed on the need for closer cooperation on matters of regional peace and security.

On the planned closure of refugee camps in Kenya, Kamau told Chollet that the issue had been a longstanding policy matter since 2016.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i on Wednesday issued the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) with a 14-day ultimatum to develop a road map towards the definite closure of Daadab and Kakuma refugee camps.