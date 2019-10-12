Kenya at a standstill as Kipchoge makes history

Kenya came to a standstill as Eliud Kipchoge crossed the finish line to win the Ineos 1.59 in Vienna, Austria.

Kipchoge recorded a time of 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds to emphatically proved his mantra that No Human is Limited.

Huge crowds that had come out to cheer him on across different counties went wild in celebration of Kipchoge’s monumental achievement.

In Eldoret, his home town, thousands thronged the CBD to watch the historical race beamed live on giant screens mounted on the streets.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The main highway was locked down outside the transnational bank and Uasin Gishu County Hospital.

Traffic was brought to a standstill as no vehicle could access some of the roads.

Vienna too came out to witness history being made with thousands of spectators lining the course to support Kipchoge and his team of 41 pacemakers, featuring some of the best middle and long-distance runners on the planet.

Kipchoge ran a consistent pace set by the electric timing car and the pacemakers of 2:50min/KM throughout the race with every single KM split being between 2:48min/KM – 2:52min/KM.

Kenyans from all walks of life could not remain calm as they took to social media to celebrate their hero with heartfelt congratulatory messages.

Last but not least, I thank all Kenyans for the overwhelming support, goodwill and sense of patriotism they demonstrated as corporates and as individuals. Mungu awabariki sana. Truly honoured to serve you. #TwendeKazi pic.twitter.com/7dSC6vQxPv — AMB.(Dr.) Amina C. Mohamed (@AMB_A_Mohammed) October 12, 2019

HISTORY MADE!!!

Hongera @EliudKipchoge for making us proud as a nation and for making history in the marathon world.

Your focus and determination will inspire many people to see beyond their limits and achieve greater things! Proudly Kenyan!#Eliud159 pic.twitter.com/6hL6Z9PuDI — Amason J.Kingi, EGH. (@governorkingi) October 12, 2019