Kenya at UNSC: Omamo makes case for women participation in conflict prevention

Kenya has implored the international community to recognize and actively seek the participation of women in building, negotiating, and keeping the peace.

While making Kenya’s case for women’s participation in peace and security at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Thursday, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amb. Raychelle Omamo said UN agencies must design peace processes that are inclusive of all people particularly women at the grassroots level.

“I am pleased that many delegations underscore the imperative to invest in local women and bring them from the periphery to the center of the women, peace and security agenda.” She said during a media briefing after a debate that saw Kenya opening up the Security Council Chamber for in-person participation by the wider UN membership for the first time since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is necessary to uplift and amplify the voices of women in the field and bolster their contribution in conflict prevention and peacemaking by investing in women across the peacebuilding and peacekeeping continuum,” added Amb. Omamo

CS Omamo noted that Kenya is committed to this call. She said the East African country, currently holding the presidency at the UNSC, recognizes that women peacekeepers, for instance, must acquire new skills and competencies to better perform their critical role of protecting women and children, particularly in conflict zones.

“We must make their work, experiences & accomplishments visible & incorporate their needs in national & Intl’ policies,” she said

“We (in Kenya) are training them (women) in counter-IED skills at our humanitarian support school in Embakasi, Nairobi where we are also offering training in engineering within the triangular partnership program.” She remarked

As part of her demonstration of progress in this regard, Omamo said Kenya has also successfully deployed an-all women platoon to the UN mission in South Sudan.

“We continue to increase our numbers of peacekeepers who are women and only recently our very own major Steplyne Nyaboga made us proud when she won the 2020 UN military gender advocate award,” noted Kenya’s top diplomat.

Maj Nyaboga was honored by the UN Secretary-General for introducing perspectives that increased awareness of significant gender dimensions across the mission and boosted their engagement with women in Darfur.