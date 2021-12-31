Kenya attains projected 10 million Covid vaccination target

Kenya has managed to attain the projected 10 million target in the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination campaigns.

As 2021 comes to a close, the ministry of health on new year eve said that a total of 10,002,184 vaccines had been administered across the country as of December 30th 2021.

Of these, 5,820,951 are those above 18 years who are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 4,155,832, another 20,121 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 5,280 are booster doses.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 55.8%.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 15.3%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe thanked key players in the campaign even as he urged unvaccinated Kenyans to get the jab in order for the country to achieve herd immunity.

“I want to call on those yet to be vaccinated to do so in order for the country to achieve herd immunity. The fight is not yet over. Remember, as per our earlier directive; all in-person services will only be available to those with proof of vaccination” he maintained.

“Even as we cross over to a new year, I want to urge them to redouble their efforts in ensuring that as we enter the next phase, we are able to vaccinate as many people as possible. It is only through this way that we shall make our country safe for everyone” he added.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 2,791 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total caseload to 295,028,

This follows the testing of 9,384 samples in the last 24 hours with the positivity rate now standing at 29.7 per cent.

There are 1,013 patients currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 23,229 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Some 38 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 17 of them on ventilatory support while 21 are on supplemental oxygen.

Total fatalities have risen to 5,378 after another two patients succumbed to the disease on diverse dates this month.