Kenya attempts to set new standard for tourism through Gastronomy

The newly launched Gastronomy video showcases new culinary ventures in Nairobi, through the eyes of local and international chefs.

In recent years, gastronomy has become a key element to tourism worldwide. Gastronomy Tourism is a type of tourism activity which is characterized by the visitor’s experience linked with food and related products and activities while travelling. Along with authentic, traditional, and/or innovative culinary experiences, Gastronomy Tourism may also involve other related activities such as visiting the local producers, participating in food festivals and attending cooking classes. Gastronomy actuallymaes for a multi-billion dollar economy.

Kenya has decided to be loud and proud about the gastronomy opportunities in the country through the help of the ministry of tourism. Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife Najib Balala took part in launching a gastronomy tourism video which showcased Nairobi as a prime gastronomy tourism location. The exciting video tells the story of Nairobi’s food scene through the eyes of six top cefs and he restaurants in which they head. Boho Eatery, INTI, Nyama Mama, Chophouse, The View and Graze have been tasked with the job of highlighting the food experience here in the video.

“I am proud to say that we started the gastronomy journey here in Kenya back in 2019, and it has become a rapidly growing component of the attractiveness of tourism destinations in recent years.” Najib Balala said, with Kenya Tourism Board CEO Dr Betty Radier adding, “We shall continue to work together with stakeholders from the sector to ensure that we market and get maximum value from this sub-sector”.

Watch the video: