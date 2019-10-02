Kenya attracts new buyers during the 2019 Magical Kenya Travel Expo

Kenya has attracted 139 new buyers from across the world in the 9th edition of the Magical Kenya Travel Expo.

The expo which is the largest travel forum in the region will see business people from 50 countries across the world converge at the Kenyatta International Conference Center (KICC) from 2nd to 4th October 2019.

This number is an indication of the growing interest of the destination by people in the tourism business from across the world following the previous forums.

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), the host of the expo, said that a total of over 160 exhibitors would be attending.

The government is also targeting China and India as tourist source markets banking on increased flight links between Kenya and the two countries.

Tourism and World Life Cabinet Secretary Hon Najib Balala said there was need to diversify Kenya’s tourism portfolio to better suit new tourist frontiers.

Kenya tourist arrivals in 2018 hit a 2 million mark, spending over 157 billion, this accounts to over 15 per cent of total exports.

Travel and tourism in Kenya have grown by 5.6 per cent to contribute Ksh790 billion and 1.1 million jobs to the Kenyan economy.

This beats the average global growth of 3.9 per cent and the Sub-Saharan Africa average of 3.3 per cent.

The United States remains Kenya’s leading tourist source market followed by Tanzania.

CS Balala said that MKTE was part of the ministries strategy to increase brand visibility of destination Kenya through ensuring that the tourist numbers to the county continue improving.

“The Magical Kenya Travel Expo is in line with our strategic objective of enhancing visitor experience, as well as increasing their awareness of the country’s offerings in tourism. The current traveller is keen on more experiences and options for choice; therefore, the forum seeks to meet some of those aspirations for the investors and business people in this space,” said CS Balala.

“The government is fully recognizing tourism as a main pillar of the National Development Plan and is, therefore, investing to ensure vibrancy of this sector through creating platforms such as the Magical Kenya Travel Expo for industry players to converge and seek opportunities,” added CS Balala.

“The new buyers who will be present in this year’s event show a clear indication that the expo has been making a big impact in selling the magical Kenya destination, it shows that the hosted buyers from the previous events have been pushing the destination worldwide hence the big interest, this is one of the main purpose of this forum,” said KTB CEO, Dr Betty Radier.

The event provides an opportunity for local exhibitors to benefit from the cost-effective promotional platform that will generate new business by interacting with international trade.

It allows enhanced networking between the business entities in the county and buyers from across many countries thus cutting cost for travel from own country to another.

Hosted buyers include travel agents, tour operators, hoteliers and trade media from Kenya’s key tourism source markets in Europe, Africa, Asia and America.