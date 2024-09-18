Kenya – Austria commit to finalise MoU on mobility, migration

Kenya and Austria have committed to finalise a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Mobility and Migration.

This will enhance managed legal migration and mutually beneficial exchanges of skilled labour.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary with the Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Alexander Schallenberg in a sideline meeting agreed to establish a formal mechanism for regular and structured political consultations between Kenya and Austria, reflecting the shared foreign policy priorities.

“We also pledge to strengthen high-level bilateral engagements, including more frequent and substantive exchanges at the highest levels of Government.” Said CS Mudavadi.

Consequently the leaders also agreed that the two countries committed to amplifying bilateral economic cooperation, leveraging the momentum from the Austrian trade Mission to Kenya in October 2023.

Also in attendance was Maurice Makoloo, Kenya’s Ambassador to Austria, and Ambassador Robert Zischg, Director of the Department for Sub-Saharan Africa at the Austrian Foreign Ministry, among others.

The move to have Mobility and Migration to enhance managed legal migration and mutually beneficial exchanges of skilled labour with Austria comes days after Kenya and Germany signed a similar agreement.