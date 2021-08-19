Kenya authorizes use of Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine

Kenya has joined a list of countries to approve the Chinese developed Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use, giving the green light for the vaccine to be rolled out in the country.

This was confirmed by the Ministry of Health on Thursday.

The latest authorization makes Sinopharm the first Chinese dose to get approval in the East African country but raises the number of vaccines recommended for use in Kenya to five. This coming as the country races to immunize the entirety of its adult population by mid-next year.

Already, the country has allowed its populations to be inoculated using AstraZeneca, John and Johnson, Pfizer, and Moderna doses.

Officials from the Ministry of Health disclosed that the country’s medical regulatory agency, the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB), approved Sinopharm, to boost the ongoing fight against covid-19.

“Kenya has approved Sinopharm. We have confidence in its efficacy since it has been certified by WHO,” one of the ministry officials said.

The Sinopharm vaccine is produced by Beijing Bio-Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd, a subsidiary of China National Biotec Group (CNBG).

Sources in the ministry indicated that the country expects to receive 2 million doses of Sinopharm with the first batch of 200,000 donated by China expected in September.

As for Moderna, Kenya expects more than 1.5 million doses with 800,000 expected to arrive next week.

This coming even as neighboring Uganda ordered 18 Million Sinopharm shots to lift its vaccination campaign.

Uganda indicated Thursday that it has signed a commitment letter to buy the Chinese vaccine to speed up the pace of Covid-19 inoculation, as the supply of donated shots has been hampered by delays.

“The vaccine acquisition committee reviewed the offer and recommended to the Ministry of Health to pursue the offer, a cheaper and more reliable option for the East African country,’ Uganda’s Director General Health Services Dr. Henry G. Mwebesa said