The national men’s volleyball team, ‘Wafalme Stars’ was awarded a walkover in their third group D fixture after their opponents Tanzania failed to turn up at the ongoing Men’s Africa Cup of nations volleyball championship in Kigali, Rwanda.

Kenya landed their second win of the tournament albeit through a walk over after their opponents Tanzania were forced to forfeit the match due to nonpayment of participation fee.

In a communiqué issued on Friday the Confederation of African Volleyball , CAVB, confirmed the expelling of the east African country from the games.

‘’In accordance with the African Volleyball Confederation, CAVB, regulations the confederation has decided to remove Tanzania from the ongoing CAVB Men’s Africa Nation’s Volleyball Championship 2021 for having failed to comply with their financial obligations’’,CAVB stated.

Kenya was awarded a three straight set win of 25-0 25-0 and 25-0 while Tanzania will receive no classification point.

Kenya began their campaign with a 3-2 win over Egypt, before falling 3-0 to Morocco and stood a mathematical chance of progressing to the quarter finals.

Should Morocco beat Egypt 3-0 or 3-1, the Kenyan team will comfortably advance to the quarters.