Kenya, Azerbaijan commit to providing efficient government services to citizens

The republics of Kenya and Azerbaijan have committed to mutual cooperation in provision of efficient government services to their citizens.

Speaking when he hosted Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kenya, Sultan Hajiyev, Public Service and Human Capital Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi lauded the Azerbaijan’s ASAN Centers model which he says is quite advanced, speedy and transparent acting as a one stop shop service outlet.

“The Republic of Azerbaijan through the ASAN Centers (similar to what we have in Kenya as Huduma Centers) offers 600 services to its citizens in 28 centers countrywide. I was impressed by this model which is quite advanced, speedy and transparent acting as a one stop shop service outlet.” He said.

Kenya and Azerbaijan are celebrating 20 years of establishment of cordial diplomatic relations as they continue expanding trade ties annually.

The two leaders further discussed a joint ASAN Centers and Huduma Kenya partnership in areas such as capacity building, technology sharing as well as financial support to realize the big dream of making e-government service delivery to citizens, timely, transparent and super efficient for Mwananchi.