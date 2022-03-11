Kenya badminton to participate in Commonwealth games

The Badminton World Federation has allowed Kenya to participate in this year’s Birmingham Games.

The decision was made by the BWF Council on February 27 following an appeal by the National Olympic Committee of Kenya(NOCK) to allow the Kenyan players to participate despite the suspension which is still in place.

NOC-K Secretary General Francis Mutuku issued a statement on the exciting news highlighting their full commitment towards giving opportunities to the Kenyan players and presenting the players to participate in the games.

“A decision was made by the BWF to allow Kenyan players to play under the Kenyan flag at the event and we are pleased to make this announcement to the public as we close in, 140 days to the Birmingham Games. We thank BWF for going by the Olympic movement slogan of putting athletes at the heart of the movement. All players will be given an equal opportunity to compete and hopefully get an opportunity to play at the Games irrespective of what’s happening around them.”

Adding that the process will be player led and the reason for the call to the top players, male and female.

“We realize this is an exceptional opportunity by the BWF and we wish to thank them for this considerate gesture on behalf of Kenyans.”

Mercy Mwethya,Bronze medalist All Africa Games and third round Commonwealth Games Glasgow spoke on receiving the news. “Excited in the midst of a ban, badminton has this opportunity to participate in the Games and we are thankful to NOC-K for their fruitful efforts towards the same. I’m looking forward to taking part in the Games.”

John Wanyoike, the National team captain, shared his excitement having never participated in the event before.

“I came in at a time when athletes were going for Glasgow Commonwealth Games. I’ve tried qualifying twice without going through. I actually once came second place while the given slot was one, so to get this window and news sounds like a golden opportunity. I have been training hoping to get this chance and I’m hoping to head out and qualify to represent the country.”

The Badminton players will have two open tournaments where eight players both female and male will be selected to head to three tournament trials.