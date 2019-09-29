Kenya bags first FIVB World Cup win in Japan

Kenya registered her first victory at this year’s Fédération Internationale de Volleyball(FIVB) women’s World cup after a hard fought three sets to one win over perennial nemesis Cameroon in Osaka, Japan.

The win saw Malkia Strikers finish 11th overall in the global showpiece.

After losing ten matches without winning a single set, the Paul Bitok charges knew a win against Cameroon would make them end the championship on a high.

Dubbed the African derby the match lived up to its expectation with both sides displaying top class skills.

Bitok retained the same line up that played against Russia led by Captain Mercy Moim, setter Jane Wacu, Trizah Atuka, Edith Wisa , Noel Murambi , Libero Agripina Kundu and the hard hitting Sharon Chepchumba.

Malkia Strikers got the rhythm right in the opening set which they easily won 25-16.

Cameroon fought hard in the second set narrowly losing 24-26 before winning the third set 25-14.

Kenya bagged the fourth set 25-21 to register her first victory at the World event.

The win saw Malkia Strikers finish 11th overall in the global showpiece with China retaining the World title.