Kenya bags first gold at the Olympics

Emmanuel Korir displayed a mouth watering performance to capture Kenya’s first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, leading compatriot Ferguson Rotich in 1-2 finish in the men’s 800m.

Korir clocked 1:45.06 to ensure Kenya retained the winner’s crown from the two lap race and record holder David Rudisha having won in Rio five years ago. Rotich put up a sprint in the final 50 to time 1:45.23 for silver.

CONGRATULATIONS! It’s a win for Kenya in the 800M as Emmanuel Korir wins the gold medal 🥇 and Ferguson Rotich wins silver medal 🥈. #TeamKenya #YouAreTheReason pic.twitter.com/nKNPaWPKgU — Ministry Of Sports, Culture & Heritage (@moscakenya) August 4, 2021

Kenya has not lost in men’s 800m final in 4 consecutive Olympic games with Wilfred Bungei (2008) and David Rudisha (2012 and 2016) having won gold in the last three editions of Beijing, London and Rio respectively.

Back to Kenya🇰🇪 ! We retain Gold in 4 straight Olympic games in 800m men. Congratulations Emmanuel korir and Furguson Rotich. #TokyoOlympics2020 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/C9n70m6BLk — David Rudisha (@rudishadavid) August 4, 2021

Congratulations Emmanuel Korir (Gold) Ferguson Rotich (Silver) in the Olympics men’s 800m. You have brightened our gloomy faces and lightened our hearts. pic.twitter.com/mDDPLxRuac — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) August 4, 2021

Poland’s Patryk Dobek (1:45.39) took a surprise bronze, as Australia’s Peter Bol, who had taken the initiative in the early stages of the race, winding fourth outside the medals in 1:45.92.

Botswana’s Amos Nigel, the 2012 London Olympics silver medallist and the pre-race favourite owing to his world lead, finished a disappointing eighth place in 1:46.41.

Kenya has now won more Olympics medals (5) than any other African country.

South Africa, Uganda and Nigeria are among other continental representatives battling for top prizes at the Summer games.