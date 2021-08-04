Kenya bags first gold at the Olympics

by Maxwell Wasike

Emmanuel Korir displayed a mouth watering performance to capture Kenya’s first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, leading compatriot Ferguson Rotich in 1-2 finish in the men’s 800m.

Korir clocked 1:45.06 to ensure Kenya retained the winner’s crown from the two lap race and record holder David Rudisha having won in Rio five years ago. Rotich put up a sprint in the final 50 to time 1:45.23 for silver.

Kenya has not lost in men’s 800m final in 4 consecutive Olympic games with Wilfred Bungei (2008) and David Rudisha (2012 and 2016) having won gold in the last three editions of Beijing, London and Rio respectively.

Poland’s Patryk Dobek (1:45.39) took a surprise bronze, as Australia’s Peter Bol, who had taken the initiative in the early stages of the race, winding fourth outside the medals in 1:45.92.

Botswana’s Amos Nigel, the 2012 London Olympics silver medallist and the pre-race favourite owing to his world lead, finished a disappointing eighth place in 1:46.41.

Kenya has now won more Olympics medals (5) than any other African country.

South Africa, Uganda and Nigeria are among other continental representatives battling for top prizes at the Summer games.

  

Latest posts

Kiyeng clinches bronze in 3000m steeplechase

Maxwell Wasike

Omanyala jets back in the country

Maxwell Wasike

DP Ruto planning to use force to capture power, ODM MPs claim

Hunja Macharia

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More