Kenya bags fourth medal courtesy of Ferguson Rotich in 800m

Kenya bagged her fourth medal in the ongoing IAAF World Championship in Doha Qatar after Ferguson Rotich finished third in the 800 metres finals Tuesday night.

Rotich, clocked one minute 43.82 seconds behind Amel Tuka of the Bosnia and Herzegovina who won Silver while Brazier took Gold for USA in a championship Record of one minute 42.34 seconds.

Meanwhile, Faith Kipyegon will kick off her title defense this afternoon in the 1500 metres heats. She will team up with Winny Chebet in a quest to qualify for the semifinals.

World Champion Hellen Obiri, Margaret Chelimo and Lilian Kasait will take part in the 5,000 metres heats Wednesday afternoon.

Kenya currently lies fourth in the medal standings with four medals, 2 Gold and 2 Bronze.

