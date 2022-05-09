Kenya bags gold ,silver and 2 bronze medals in the 24th Deaflympics games in Caxias Do Sul

World record holder Simon CheronoKibai successfully defended his men’s 10,000m title at the ongoing 24th Summer Deaflympics Games in Caxias Do Sul, Brazil on Monday.

Kibai led Kenya to a podium clean sweep as his compatriots Peter Toroitich and David Kipkogei scooping silver and bronze medals respectively, a repeat of the 2017 edition.

Kenyan ambassador to Brazil LemarronKaanto on Sunday evening May 8, 2022, led a capacity crowd to cheer the trio during the high octane race.

“I was out to win the race.I’m glad I did so

“What I don’t know is if I broke the record again,” Kibai said.

Toroitich who was happy to have run his own race that earned him a silver said: ” I give our coach Samuel Kibet all the credit, he helped us to stay focus and inspired ahead of the competition.”

Kipkogei said he had a nagging injury that really pushed him back from the leading pack.

” But I’m glad I still finished within the medal bracket,” he said.

“I followed all the instructions from the coach and this is what led me to the podium in my first international event,” Kelvin said.

In other results Kenya handball women beat Argentina 35-3 while basketball women lost 31-114 to Lithuania.

Kenya bagged another silver medal in 4x400M mixed relay clocking 3 minutes 40.76 seconds ,team Kenya featuring George Muthee,Linet Fwamba,Beryl Wamira and Isaac Tongi .

Kelvin Kipkogei closed the day with a bronze in Javelin registering a 51.30m throw.

Kenya lies 16th in medal standings with 7 medals, a gold, three silver and three bronze being the best placed nation from Africa at the championships.

The games will culminate on 15th of this month ,with Kenya being represented by 55 men and 55 Women .