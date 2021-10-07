Kenya, Barbados agree on aviation and trade cooperation

Kenya and Barbados have signed three key bilateral agreements that include cooperation in aviation and trade.

President Uhuru Kenyatta expressed optimism that the agreements will see increased economic ties with the Caribbean nation.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley on Thursday witnessed the signing of an air services agreement, an MoU on the development of the national botanical garden of Barbados, and another one for the establishment of a Joint Committee on Trade and Investment, in Bridgetown, Barbados.

President Uhuru Kenyatta pointed out that Kenya and Barbados have been championing increased ties between Africa and the Caribbean Community Common Market, CARICOM.

The two nations are focused on deepening people-to-people interactions, to facilitate trade between the two countries.

Kenya and Barbados are banking on the private sector to spear head economic ties.

Direct flights between the two nations and improved sea links have been taunted to boost bilateral ties.