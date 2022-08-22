Kenya-based startup Afya Rekod Partners with Medi-Science

Medi-science International Limited and Kenya-based startup Afya Rekod have announced a strategic collaboration that seeks to transform healthcare delivery through improved access to personal health data in Africa and Europe.

The partnership will give patients an accessible record of their own health history, by enabling patients, doctors and hospitals to host health records securely on one platform through a digital application.

Decentralization signifies the modification or change of our current Healthcare Systems. Our current Healthcare Systems have standard normalized processes and procedures. A person is sick; they visit a physician, they provide insurance or they pay out of pocket after being assessed. They then are given a prescription or medications conventionally appropriate to treating that effect. However, there are imperfections in this system. Many patients have to wait weeks to see a Doctor, some do not have the insurance or the financial resources to pay for a medical professional’s treatment. Others cannot afford prescriptions or are given drugs that do not treat the issue but that only make them become dependent on the drug.

Afya Rekod, a patient-driven platform, puts patients at the core of all healthcare services. They can capture, store, access and own their health records, which has multiple benefits including reducing the cost of repeating medical tests.

Both patients and clinicians will be able to access imaging files and test results through an app on their phones or browser without having to go back to the health clinic to collect the files.

To protect confidentiality, Afya Rekod uses various AI and blockchain modules, and the patient maintains the sovereign right of ownership to their health data.

John Kamara, CEO Afya Rekod said, “Our vision is to put patients at the core of what we do. We want families to have access to their medical records virtually and access them any time, in a matter of seconds. The partnership with Medi-science International Limited will allow for a seamless flow of data between the patient and doctors.”

“Afya Rekod allows clinicians to view data and share with other experts, enabling them to make better informed diagnoses and decisions. An efficient proximity between Doctors and patients thereby diminishing long-line waiting times for consultations between physicians and patients; thus more efficiently affording a Patient-Prompt Service without the need for that patient to be at a physical hospital or Healthcare location.” added John Kamara, CEO Afya Rekod.

Sunny Ahonsi, CEO Medi-science International Limited said, “Our world’s Healthcare Systems are going through what we would like to call a stage of awakening. For decades our demographically overloaded Healthcare Systems’ accessibility and effectiveness have been stagnating in their traditional forms of treatments and care for individuals. This is why the Decentralization of Healthcare is becoming increasingly imperative. At Medi-science International Limited we are working along with the current Healthcare Systems while at the same time decentralizing their conventional formalities to generate the most efficient, effective and economical standards of care.”

“Your health is in the hands of our Innovative experts, MediLiVes is the care Connectors. In our collaboration with Afya Rekod, we will work on data accessibility to help create insights for better, more targeted, more individualized patient care. The health sector and the public must all come together to further the digital healthcare journey, to the benefit of millions of people, and this partnership supports that journey. Your health is in the hands of our Innovative experts, MediLiVes are the care Connectors!” added Sunny Ahonsi, CEO Medi-science International Limited

MediLiVes, a product of Medi-science International Limited, offers an Analytical telemedicine system to make medical examinations cost effective and quick. MediLiVes is an innovative initiative offering unique, new-generation telemedicine solutions. Telemedicine, based on technology that enables a patient’s health condition to be monitored from a distance, is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world. The versatile nature of our core product means that it can find abnormalities not only in cardiology, but also in diabetes, dietetics, civilization diseases, and chronic illnesses.

Medical specialists are present across the globe – we aim to provide access to the best scientists, doctors, and healthcare providers to each and every human being.

Source Afya Rekod