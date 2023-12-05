Kenya beats Tanzania to set up final against uganda

National under 18 soccer team Junior Stars will face Uganda in the finals of this year’s Cecafa Under 18 tournament after beating Tanzania 4-3 through penalty shout-out in the semi-final match at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium,Mamboleo, in Kisumu.

Uganda booked a place in the finals after eliminating Rwanda in the other semi final played at the same venue.The finals will be played friday.

After a barren draw in regulation and extra time penalties were taken to decide the winner. Kenyan goalkeeper Ibrahim Wanzala was the star of the spot kicks after he blocked two to help Kenya triumph 4-3.

Enroute to the semis Kenyan won all its group A matches against Sudan, Rwanda, and Somali while their opponents today,Tanzania, qualified for the semi-final through fair play after tying with Zanzibar in pool B matches.

In the other semi-final match, Uganda defeated Rwanda 1-0.

The third-place playoff match between Tanzania and Rwanda and the final match between Kenya and Uganda will be played Friday and will be broadcast live on KBC TV.