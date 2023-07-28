Kenya beats Uganda by 23 runs to keep World Cup dream alive

The National Under 19 Cricket team boosted their chances of booking a ticket in the Under 19 Cricket World Cup after registering their second win at the ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup Africa Qualifiers in Tanzania.

The team coached by Japhet Irungu defeated Uganda by 23 runs at the Gymkhana grounds in Dar es Salaam.

Uganda won the toss and elected to bowl, but set a low target for the Kenyan lads after posting 55 runs for 10 in 31.2 overs.

In reply, the Kenyan team easily toppled the Ugandans after registering 79 runs for 10 in 41.5 overs.

The Kenyan team is seeking to qualify for the Under 19 World Cup for the first time since 2008 in New Zealand.

Six teams are taking part in the one-week qualifiers whose winner will secure the sole African ticket to the World Cup in Sri Lanka.