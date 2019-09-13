Kenya becomes 3rd African nation to adopt malaria vaccine

Written By: Claire Wanja
CS Sicily Kariuki arrives in Homabay County for the launch of #malariavaccine and tours Homabay Level Five Hospital Renal unit, commissions MRI and blood transfusion centre
Kenya Friday becomes the third country in African to launch the phased introduction of the RTS,S malaria vaccine, the world’s first vaccine to protect young children against the most deadly form of malaria. 

The launch of the phased introduction is taking place in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County presided over by the Cabinet Secretary for Health Sicily Kariuki. 
” Malaria vaccine is an affirmation of the Government’s commitment towards control, elimination and eradication of communicable diseases in our Nation.” Said CS 
In Kenya, the Ministry of Health through the National Vaccines and Immunization Program will perform a phased introduction of the vaccine in parts of the country where malaria transmission is highest and the malaria vaccine is expected to provide the highest benefit.

Friday’s launch of the malaria vaccine  is the result of an unprecedented collaboration among numerous actors, including Unitaid, Gavi, The Global Fund, PATH, PATH MVI, World Health Organization (WHO) and GSK.

“We want to make community the centre of health promotion malaria vaccine Malaria Free Let’s focus on wellness of the people,” Hon. Martin Peter Owino, MP for Nthiwa.

Ghana and Malawi launched their pilot programmes earlier this year.

The RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine is the first and, to date, the only vaccine to provide partial protection against malaria in young children in Phase 3 trial.

The aim of this phased introduction is to vaccinate at least 120,000 children per year in the selected areas with the highest malaria burden in Kenya. In Kenya, children will receive the malaria vaccine at 6 months, 7 months, 9 months & 24 months.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Director General of Health Dr. John Wekesa said Kenya still has an incidence of 27% of malaria infection for children under five, saying the launch is the government’s first step toward creating awareness of the new vaccine.

Wekesa said Kenya plans to roll out the vaccine to eight of its 47 counties over the next two years.

Malaria can be eradicated within a generation, global health experts said in a major report last weekend that was commissioned by The Lancet medical journal.

What’s in the malaria control toolkit?

  • Insecticide treated bednets
  • Spraying indoor walls with insecticides
  • Proper diagnostic tools
  • Effective treatment with antimalarial medicines
  • Preventive medicines for the most vulnerable groups
Each year, malaria kills more than 400,000 people, primarily young children in sub-Saharan Africa. More than 200 million fall ill from this disease.
In Kenya in 2016, malaria caused an estimated 3.5 million infections and just over 10,000 deaths.
“This exercise is unique in control of malaria Kenya is the third country in Africa to introduce the malaria vaccine to young children in selected areas of high malaria transmission through routine immunization services, Dr. Rudi Eggers,
WHO Kenya Representative. 
In Kenya, the malaria vaccine will be available in parts of the country where malaria transmission is highest. The areas named to be part of the programme include Homabay, Kisumu, Migori, Siaya, Busia, Bungoma, Vihiga, and Kakamega counties.
