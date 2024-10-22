Kenya bids farewell to Japanese Ambassador, celebrates 60 years of partnership

Kenya has bid farewell to Japanese Ambassador Okinawa Ken, marking the completion of his tour of duty.

The farewell ceremony, held at State House, Nairobi, underscored the long-standing partnership between Kenya and Japan, which has flourished over the past 60 years.

President William Ruto highlighted the strong diplomatic, investment, and trade ties between the two nations, noting that these relations have grown even stronger over time.

“Kenya and Japan have worked together on numerous development projects, particularly in infrastructure, agriculture, education, and training, which have greatly contributed to Kenya’s progress,” he said.

During Ambassador Ken’s tenure, the partnership between the two countries continued to thrive, with both sides committed to further deepening cooperation in the future.