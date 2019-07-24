Kenya, Botswana First Ladies visit Kazuri beads factory

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta Wednesday morning led her visiting Botswana counterpart Neo Jane Masisi on a tour of Kazuri Beads Factory and Pottery Centre in Karen, Nairobi County.

The factory is an empowerment project for disadvantaged women that specialises in the production of handmade ceramic jewelry and pottery mostly for the export market.

Founded as a tiny workshop in 1975, the factory has grown over the decades to become a multimillion investment offering employment to over 340 Kenyans, mostly single mothers from Nairobi’s poor neighborhoods.

During the visit, the two First Ladies interacted with the employees of the factory, asking questions on the process of making the items that include necklaces, bracelets and earrings.

First Lady Jane Masisi said she was impressed by the factory’s operational efficiency and quality of products, and rallied the management and employees to work harder and expand the factory even further so as to create more employment opportunities for vulnerable women.

She thanked her host First Lady Margaret Kenyatta for the guided tour and applauded her for being at the forefront in championing for the empowerment of vulnerable women and children through the Beyond Zero initiative.

The Botswana First Lady is in the country accompanying her spouse President Mokgweetsi Masisi who is on a three-day state visit.

