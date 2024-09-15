Kenya bowling teams upbeat ahead of Africa State Cup in Botswana

The Kenya women’s and men’s bowling teams intensified their training at Nairobi Club ahead of the Africa Cup Championship slated 23rd-28th September in Orapa, Botswana. The two teams composed of ten players are set to depart for the championship on Thursday.

The 5 member ladies team will be captained by Eunice Mbugua and will be targeting to to register improved performance at the Africa championship.

The women’s squad also comprises:Jedida Maina,Frida Mwangi,Nancy Cheruiyot and Celestine Masila

The men’s team which also consists of 5 players will be eyeing better results with captain James Ngugi expressing his belief in the squad.

The men’s team members are:Chris Kimanga,Kjelan Awuor,Anwar Hamada and Joseph Kutosi.

Kenya will be targeting to go one better at the games than they did in the previous champion nship where the team won only two medals.

Kenya will be using the championship to qualify for the forthcoming international competitions.

A total of 6 countries which include: hosts Botswana,Zambia,South Africa,Namibia and Kenya have confirmed partuicipation in the championship.