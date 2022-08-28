Kenya bows out in main cup quarter final after defeat by Australia

ByBernard Okumu
National rugby sevens team Shujaa was comprehensively beaten 40-14  by Australia in the main cup quarter final of the World Rugby Sevens series in Los Angeles,USA.

Kenya set a quarter final date with the Aussies after finishing second in group D and found the going tough falling behind 7-14 at half time.

Alvin Otieno and Jeff Oluoch scored Kenya’s two tries converted by Daniel Taabu and Samuel Oliech Matthew Gonzalez, Maurice Longbottom, Henry Paterson, Josh Turner and Corey Toole touched down for Australia.

Dietrich Roache converted four of the five tries scored by Australia. Following the loss Kenya will now contest in the fifth place play off where they will meet USA at 11.25PM.

  

