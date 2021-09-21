Kenya Breweries to invest Ksh 1B shillings production line

Kenya Breweries plan to invest one billion shillings in a new production line to tap the growing appetite for spirits in Kenya.

The brewer says the funds will be used to modernize its production line and expand storage capacity.

Kenya’s spirit market is the third biggest in Africa, behind leaders South Africa and Nigeria.

However, the Kenyan market is expanding faster than the two African giants fueled by changing taste for high end brands.

Spirits are fast becoming the preferred choice for many consumers due to their affordability among young people.

According to the Kenya Breweries Limited, mainstream spirits were the top performer in the last financial year recording a 22% year-on-year growth in Kenya.

Kenya has witnessed a spike in the number of new liquor stores especially in suburban Nairobi, Kiambu, Nakuru among other urban centers.

KBL head of innovations Victoria Mbugua says the new production line will allow KBL to begin local production of international spirit brands.

KBL has launched various brands in the country like Gilbeys berries, Chrome Gin, Gordon’s Gin among others to tap the growing spirits market in the country.

The 1.2 billion shillings investment will go towards a 20,000 bottles per hour distillery line that will double production at KBL’s Nairobi plant.