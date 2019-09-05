Kenya Broadcasting Corporation Industrial Attachment

Are you a student seeking for Industrial attachment?

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audience, customers and the public. Its aim is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio services, Television services and other Digital Media platforms.

The Corporation wishes to announce industrial attachment opportunities to continuing Undergraduate/Diploma/Certificate level students in order to gain practical exposure and on the job experience in a workplace environment; to enable them apply knowledge related to their respective areas of study; learn new skills; develop professional networks and understand work place expectations. This programme is in line with Government’s Youth Empowerment Project to develop a pool of young talents for the Kenyan Labour Market.

The industrial attachment opportunities are available in various Departments for a maximum (non renewable) period of three (3) months with effect from October, 2019 up to December, 2019. The industrial attachment requirements are as follows:

a) Duly completed KBC Industrial attachment application form (therefore kindly download our Application form (Attachment Application Form)& fill in the required information appropriately;

b) An introduction letter from learning institution;

c) Copy of National Identity Card;

d) Must be available full time for the duration of the program i.e. 3 months;

e) Must be a continuing Undergraduate/Diploma/Certificate student from a recognized learning institution;

f) Must be a Kenyan Citizen.

Interested students who meet the above outlined requirements should forward their applications to the undersigned before 20th September, 2019. Only selected students will be notified and invited for industrial attachment.

‘’KBC is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Persons with Disabilities and the Marginalized are encouraged to apply’’.

MANAGING DIRECTOR

KENYA BROADCASTING CORPORATION

P. O. BOX 30456-00100

NAIROBI.

