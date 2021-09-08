Kenya Broadcasting Corporation Industrial Attachment Form 2021

Are you a student seeking for Industrial attachment?

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audience, customers and the public. Its aim is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio services, Television services and other Digital Media platforms.

The Corporation wishes to announce industrial attachment opportunities to continuing Undergraduate/Diploma/Certificate level students in order to gain practical exposure and on the job experience in a workplace environment; to enable them apply knowledge related to their respective areas of study; learn new skills; develop professional networks and understand work place expectations. This programme is in line with Government’s Youth Empowerment Project to develop a pool of young talents for the Kenyan Labour Market.

Attachment Application Form