Kenya bullish ahead of T20 Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifiers

The national women’s cricket team is hopeful of clinching a slot at next years T20 Women’s cricket World Cup when they take part in the qualifiers scheduled 9th-17th December at Kyambogo grounds,Kampala,Uganda.

Kenya is boosted by their recent good run where they won division two trophy in Botswana.

“We believe we can fly, and we hope to replicate our Botswana success in Uganda,” kenya captain Esther Wanjiru remarked.

Kenya stands a chance of making it to the world cup if they emerge among the top two sides in the seven nation regional qualifiers.

The championship has attracted:hosts Uganda, Tanzania, Botswana, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Namibia, and Rwanda.

Sports Cabinet secretary Ababu Namwamba challenged the Kenyan team to give it their best saying the country believed in them.

“Kenya has been right at the top table of cricket worldwide. This country has brushed shoulders with the very best. In recent years, however, it’s been on a downward spiral. You are the generation that will take us back to where we belong,” the CS asserted.

The sports ministry has supported the teams travel and was optimistic it was the beggining of the sports turnaround in fortunes.

“I would like to come back to receive the flag, the trophy, and the news of qualification,”.

Kenya is set to begin its group A campaign on 9th December against Zimbabwe.Kenya will also play Tanzania and Botswana in the group.