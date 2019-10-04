The Political and Diplomatic Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Amb. Tom Amolo has appealed to Germany to support Kenya’s bid for the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) seat during the election scheduled for June next.

“We in Kenya believe in multilateralism, and I, therefore, appeal to Germany to support Kenya’s bid at the UN Security Council,” said Amb. Tom Amolo during the commemoration of the German Unification Day held in Nairobi.

Amb. Amolo who spoke at the 29th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall said Kenya and Germany enjoy warm bilateral relations and hoped that the Federal Republic of Germany will support Kenya’s bid.

The Germany Ambassador to Kenya Annett Günther said Germany believes in multilateralism and has used her position at the UN to support democracy and the rule of law.

Günther pledged her government support for Kenya’s Big Four Agenda saying the success of the national policy will help to empower Kenyans and as well create much-needed employment opportunities for majority of the youth.

“Combining theoretical education as well as on the job training in companies has helped reduce unemployment among the youth in Germany,” said Germany Ambassador Annett Günther and added that we are working with Kenya on the theme, ‘Bringing the Youth into Employment’.

Amb. Amolo appealed to German companies to increase their investment in Kenya to help bridge the trade imbalance which is in favour of Germany at Ksh 47 billion work of imports from Germany against Kshs 11 Billion worth of exports to Germany.

“We are glad to note that tourist arrivals from Germany increased from 50,000 in 2017 to 80,000 in 2018,” said Amb. Amolo.

October 3rd the day of the German Unification is the day when the Berlin Wall was brought down. It was a concrete barrier that physically and ideologically divided Berlin from 1961 to 1989.