Kenya, Canada urge legal labour migration amid rising demand for overseas jobs

Kenya and Canada have urged young Kenyans seeking opportunities abroad to follow legal labour migration pathways amid rising interest in overseas jobs and persistent cases of visa fraud.

The call was made during a panel discussion on safe, orderly and regular migration organised by the High Commission of Canada to Kenya as Canada prepares to co-host the FIFA World Cup 2026 alongside the United States and Mexico, a global event expected to spur increased travel and migration interest while also raising the risk of exploitation through irregular channels.

Labour and Skills Development Principal Secretary Shadrack Mwadime said Kenya’s youthful population presents an opportunity for the government to facilitate access to decent jobs abroad through regulated systems.

He cautioned against unregistered recruitment agencies and misleading social media adverts, noting that the number of agencies has been reduced from 1,200 to 600 after a crackdown on firms linked to illegal practices.

“Kenya has a youth bulge. A big percentage of our population is 35 years and below. As opportunities open up in Europe and America we want to capitalise on this opportunity for our young people,” Mwadime said.

Mwadime warned jobseekers against unregistered recruitment agencies and misleading social media advertisements, saying the government has significantly tightened regulation of private recruiters.

“Some agencies were taking Kenyans abroad using tourist visas and promising them they would change status to work visas on arrival. That is not true. If you travel as a tourist you remain a tourist,” he said.

He added that agencies found engaging in illegal activity are deregistered immediately, with further oversight provided by a multi-agency committee bringing together police, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and intelligence agencies.

Mwadime revealed that the National Employment Authority website lists licensed recruitment agencies in black while deregistered firms appear in red, urging Kenyans to verify recruiters before committing any money.

He also said all foreign job orders are verified through Kenyan embassies before being uploaded to the government system.

Canadian officials warn against visa scams

Canadian High Commissioner to Kenya Joshua Tabah said interest among Kenyans seeking to work in Canada has grown in recent years but warned that many continue to fall victim to scams.

“Most Kenyans are well intentioned but too many still fall victim to visa scams and fake job offers which push them towards irregular migration channels,” Tabah said, adding that Kenya and Canada are working together to combat unethical recruitment practices.

Marie-Pier Côté, Area Director for Sub-Saharan Africa at Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada, said working or studying in Canada requires proper documentation from the outset.

“To work in Canada applicants need genuine job offers to apply for a work permit. Students must first obtain a letter of acceptance from a recognised institution,” she said.

Cote warned against agents who advise applicants to travel on tourist visas with the intention of working, saying such advice is a clear sign of fraudulent job offers.

“Travelling to Canada on a tourist visa with the intention of working constitutes irregular migration,” she cautioned.