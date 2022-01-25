Kenya’s emergence as a cancer treatment, management center of excellence is taking shape

Kenya is fast emerging as an African hub for cancer diagnosis and management following the opening of the Integrated Molecular Imaging Center (IMIC) at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital.

The Hospital has also commissioned a cancer hospitality center to cater to patients undergoing cancer chemotherapy treatment.

The IMIC and hospitality center is the most modern in Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to the Ministry of Health data, 42,000 Kenyans are diagnosed with cancer each year with 27,000 them dying annually.

Kenyans further spend 10 billion shillings to access medical services abroad.

One month since the cancer center was commissioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta more than 1000 patients have sought treatment using the PET-Scan machine.

Kenyatta University Hospital Board Chair Prof. Olive Mugenda, says the hospital has further brought down the cost of screening and treatment of cancer in the country, which is becoming a major health and financial burden to many Kenyans.

Patients are required to part with Ksh 40,000 shillings for screening using a Pet-Scan machine which is cheaper compared to the 80,000 thousand shillings charged by private hospitals.

Mugenda: KU Hospital is taking the issue of cost seriously.

The cost of a pet scan at the facility is Ksh 40,000. There is a new NHIF Bill that is expected to address the issue of cost further. #InsideGovernment ^CM @obrienkimani@kutrrh @StanleyWabomba@R_Owili @Aaoko_76 pic.twitter.com/7jFC6VIGy9 — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) January 21, 2022

The IMIC facility is also acting as a training center providing training and capacity building for staff in other Hospitals in the Counties and the East and Central African region.

Hospitality Center

The Chairperson of the Hospital Board noted that the hospital also has a hospitality center for the patients and their relatives.

This is informed by the need for accommodation when patients and relatives, from far, need accommodation services as patients receive treatment.

The three star rated hospitality center has a capacity of 100 standard rooms.

She disclosed that a presidential wing was going to be unveiled soon.

According to Mugenda,there are plans to expand the facility to a 3000 bed capacity hospital in about 10 years to come.

Similarly, construction of a 300 bed capacity children’s hospital is underway at the facility at a cost of Ksh 3 billion.

A womens’ hospital has also been factored in as part of the expansion plan.

Prof. Mugenda: KU Hospital has a 650 bed capacity. We hope the government can expand the hospital to a 3000 bed capacity in future.#InsideGovernment ^CM @obrienkimani @R_Owili @KalekyeMargaret @Aaoko_76 pic.twitter.com/xacG5rjjU1 — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) January 21, 2022

Covid-19

Prof. Mugenda lauded the government for the support it has accorded the facility which is currently being funded from the exchequer at 90% .

The facility played a key role in terms of Covid management.

During that time the hospital acquired about 80 ICU beds.