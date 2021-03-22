Kenya Canoe Slalom team posts impressive results in Spain

Written By: Cliff Riang'a

Kenya Canoe Slalom team made it to the semifinal of the competition, where all the country participants were put together, in Spain.

Despite not making it to the finals and automatically qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, our own Samuel Muturi competing in the C1 race, pulled in an impressive 2:25:04.

Only one country from Africa made it to the finals – to battle it out for purpose of Canoe Slalom world ranking, but with that entry, that African country did automatically secure the only African slot in the Tokyo Olympics.

Kenya team manager Mohamed Bashora, was upbeat about the performance and promised a better showing next time: “We are happy though, that the results Kenya has made so far, are the best in the history of Kenya Canoe Slalom international competitions. Kenya has never before, reached semifinals in such a world championship.”

“We are inspired, we are encouraged, we are looking forward to changing our sports history.” Added Bashora.

